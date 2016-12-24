KHAIRPUR - Services of 22 employees of the district health department of Ghotki were terminated on Friday.

According to details, the health secretary had been directed by the Supreme Court to probe the appointment of 46 employees to the health department. The Ghotki deputy commissioner and health department jointly investigated the matter and submitted a report to the authorities.

On the basis of the report, 22 people of the Chadhar clan, who belonged to the same family, were dismissed from service because they had been appointed in violation of rules and regulations.

It has learnt that Manzoor Hussain Chadhar was appointed clerk to the health department of Ghotki some time ago. After his promotion, he appointed his family members illegally to hospitals in Ghotki, Mirpur Mathelo, Daharki, Ubaro, Khanpur Mahar and other health centres. They took hold of the health department in the district. A resident of Mirpur Mathelo submitted an application to the chief justice of Pakistan against them. The chief justice took notice and ordered an investigation into the issue.