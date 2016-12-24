KHAIRPUR - Sindh High Court Chief Justice Sajjad Ali Shah visited Sukkur and Ghotki districts on Friday.

He arrived in Pano Aqil and laid foundation stone of a judicial complex here. The complex will be completed at the cost of Rs100.902 million. He also cut a cake in connection with the diamond jubilee celebrations of the old building of the court that was built in 1916.

Addressing the reception hosted by the Pano Aqil Taluka Bar Association in his honour, the chief justice promised that a senior civil judge would be posted here within 15 days. He said that four court, barroom and library buildings would be built there. He said that structure of the court would remain the same because the existing building was 100 years old. He said that books, furniture and internet facilities would be provided at new buildings.

Later, the chief justice visited Ghotki and attended a reception hosted in his honour by the District Bar Association. Addressing the reception, he said that he would take action if someone submits an application highlighting Ghotki’s problems.

He said that high courts did not have suo motu powers; section 184 of the constitution had given this power only to the Supreme Court of Pakistan, he said.

He said that banking, labour and anti-terrorism courts were being set up in Sukkur. He said that these courts would also be set up in Ghotki if the number of cases here swells to 300-500. He inaugurated the identification and surety branch, Ghotki and announced that Rs40,000 earning per month from this branch would go to Ghotki Bar.

The chief justice also visited taluka courts at Mirpur Mathelo, where the taluka bar association hosted a reception in his honour. Addressing the gathering, the chief justice announced establishment of an anti-terrorism court at Mirpur Mathelo. He said that people of this area would benefit from this facility. He said that 12 new additional sessions judges would be recruited on merit very soon. He said there would be no compromise on merit.

Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Abdul Rasool Memon, Justice Sadiq Hussain Bhatti, Justice Aftab Ahmed Gurar, Justice Faheem Ahmed Siddiqui, District and Sessions Judge Jahangir Ahmed Dayo, SSP Amjad Shaikh, Registrar of Sindh High Court Ghulam Mustafa Memon and others were also present.