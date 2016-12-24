KARACHI - Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information Moula Bakhsh Chandio said on Friday that the provincial government was not taken into confidence over the raids carried out by the law enforcement agencies in the city.

His statement came after the Rangers carried out raids on the offices and residences of close associates of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari soon after his arrival in the city.

In a statement issued after a meeting at Bilawal House here on Friday, Chandio said that raids by law enforcement agencies gave an impression that they were motivated by political developments in the city.

“Raids after strong statements by Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan are not giving a good impression,” he said.

In a separate statement, he praised the party activists for turning out in large numbers to welcome party leader Asif Ali Zardari. He said the reception by the PPP activists gave a befitting reply to PPP’s political opponents.

He congratulated party’s Karachi division office-bearers for making arrangements for Friday’s public gathering.