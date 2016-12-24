HYDERABAD - The Affiliation Committee of the University of Sindh (SU) accorded affiliation to four new colleges at its 18th meeting with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro in the chair on Friday.

According to the SU spokesman, the meeting reviewed the reports presented by two committees in the context of maintenance and improvement of prescribed rules and the standard of education. It resolved that the colleges, which confronted problems in this respect as pointed out in the committee reports, would be asked to make necessary improvements. The meeting also accorded affiliation to four new colleges.

The colleges that are given affiliation are Government Pakistan College (Boys) Saeedpur, Badin; Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Jamote Government Girls College, Matiari; Management Institute of Technology, Hyderabad and College of Modern Sciences, Hyderabad.

The vice chancellor observed that the University of Sindh had always tried its best to take decisions in accordance with the guidelines prescribed by the Higher Education Commission, Islamabad. He said the University of Sindh had made sure while granting affiliation to four colleges that they would abide by rules and regulations laid down by the federal government, Higher Education Commission, government of Sindh and the University of Sindh, Jamshoro. He expressed the hope that administrations of all four affiliated colleges would honour the affiliation by observing the stipulated laws in letter and spirit. By doing so, they will not only be serving the poor youth of their areas but also keeping the name and image of the University of Sindh aloft. He congratulated the management of the affiliated colleges.

Those who participated in the meeting included Prof Dr Abdullah Dayo, dean at the Faculty of Pharmacy; Prof Dr Akhtar Hussain Moghal, dean at the Faculty of Natural Sciences; Prof Dr Syed Jawed Iqbal, dean at the Faculty of Arts; Prof Dr Muneeruddin Soomro, dean at the Faculty of Commerce and Business Administration; Ghulam Nabi, inspector of colleges at the University of Sindh; Shahida Parveen, additional director for colleges (Hyderabad) and Prof Syed Zawar Hussain, regional director for colleges, Mirpurkhas.