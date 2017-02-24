KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari conducted interviews of candidates for the party’s offices of Hyderabad Division and its nine districts, at Bilawal House here on Thursday.

He said that the reorganised PPP would be vibrant and truly representative of the workers aspiration.

Bilawal had dissolved all the provincial, divisional and district organisations of the PPP last year and inducted provincial coordination committees at provincial level for reorganisation after holding district level workers meetings.

Following the recommendations, the PPP chairman conducted interviews of the short-listed candidates from Dadu, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin, Sujawal and Thatta districts.

The interviews of candidates from Karachi, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad Divisions will be held later.

Talking to Party candidates during interviews, the PPP chairman said that the party was going to face new challenges in the future and we have to get prepared to meet these challenges and safeguard the interests of people, democracy and the country as the most organised and vibrant democratic force.

Bilawal heard the submissions of the aspirants for the party offices from the districts and assured that potential of every PPP worker will be utilised for the benefit of the party’s mission left behind by martyred leaders Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto. MNA Farya Talpur, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Nisar Khuhro, Waqar Mehdi, Senator Aajiz Dhamrah, Naveed Qamar and others were also present.