KARACHI - Minister of Local government Jam Khan Shoro has received 22 vehicles from China, out of total 165 to be handed to the Sindh government for cleaning Karachi.

Receiving the vehicles at Karachi Port Trust, the minister vowed to make metropolis a garbage free city.

He said that more heavy machinery would arrive from China within a week.

Shoro himself drove one of the vehicles. Later, these vehicles were handed over to Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB).

Speaking on the occasion, the minister for local government said that these vehicles could lift up to 10 tonnes of garbage. “The garbage will be first picked up from each and every house and will then be taken to garbage transfer stations from where it will be sent to landfill sites,” he informed.

Shoro said that a Chinese firm will soon initiate cleanliness work in two districts of the city, District South and District East.

He informed that the government had given the contract to a Chinese Company on $26 dollar per metric ton garbage lifting, while the company was also responsible for repairing and maintaining the vehicles.

Shoro said that twenty thousand waste containers had also arrived at KMC workshop from China, adding that the separate colors of waste containers would be placed in different parts of the city.

The minister appealed to all political and religious parties and other stakeholders to cooperate with the government to make Karachi clean.

Wasim inspects progress on 100-day cleanliness campaign

Meanwhile, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar visited Korangi, Landhi and Malir areas along with MPA Aamir Moeen, Sajid Ahmed and DMC Korangi Chairman Nayyar Raza to review the works being carried out under the 100-day cleanliness campaign.

Technical Services DG Shahab Anwer, Parks DG Afaq Mirza, Director Municipal Services Masood Alam, Director Anti Encroachments Nazeer Lakhani, Director Education Nayyar Iqbal and other officers also accompanied him on this occasion.

The mayor also inaugurated seven branches of Muhammad Ali Jinnah School in different areas of Korangi and Landhi which have been upgraded during cleanliness drive in the area.

Later, while addressing a press briefing at Malir Town office, the mayor reiterated his resolve that the development and rehabilitation work would continue despite hurdles, “Because this city is our home and we will never let down our next generations.”

Referring to the city’s neglect by the Sindh government, Wasim said that Karachi contributed Rs500 billion to the national exchequer and in return received only Rs50 million.

“Those who say that they give billions of rupees to Karachi should feel ashamed of themselves,” he added.

He said that people of Karachi were witness to the fact that he was building the city and the government was destroying it.

“All the money allocated for different works in Karachi must be spent here,” the mayor said, and added, “Some contractors and engineers are trying to hoodwink the people. If any embezzlement in funds is detected, we will not allow them to complete the project.”

Wasim said that in the last eight years all KMC departments had been devastated and the whole structure had collapsed. “Government officials committed corruption by getting lucrative posts through bribes,” he alleged.

“Whatever powers we have, we will fight and work for the city,” he vowed.

“We want equal quality of work in all areas of Karachi,” he said, and added, “Development works in Korangi should continue without any break.”

DMC Korangi Chairman Nayyar Raza informed the mayor that 400 streets of Korangi were being made concrete and the students of model English schools in Korangi and Landhi would get books and uniform free of cost.