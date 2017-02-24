SUKKUR - Deputy Commissioner Ghotki, Syed Aijaz Shah Thursday directed the administration to assist Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) in its efforts to combat all possible cheating attempts, during intermediate examination that will began on March 1.

Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for the upcoming examinations, the DC announced that Section 144 will be imposed within 100 yards radius of the areas surrounding each designated examination centre with no irrelevant person to be allowed to enter the area.

Shah directed officials of the district administration to ensure that all photo stat shops, within the 100 yards radius of the examination centers must remained closed during the examinations.

The owners of the shops failing to comply with the official directives would not only be fined but their photo stat machines also be confiscated, said the deputy commissioner.

Similarly no student will be allowed to carry along cell phone and if found with him would also be confiscated by the administrative staff assisting the examiners, said the deputy commissioner.

Wing Commander Shahbaz Rangers, Col Muneeb, SSP Ghotki Masood Bangish, Secretary BISE Sukkur Amanullah Ansari, ADC Saleem Odho and other officials also attended the meeting.