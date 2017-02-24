MIRPURKHAS - Workers and office-bearers of Jamaat-e-Islami Youth Wing Mirpurkhas and citizens held a demonstration here on Thursday to protest against not doing the inspection of the city’s railway station as promised by Pakistan Railways (PR).

Office-bearers and workers of JI Youth Wing Mirpurkhas, media men and local people gathered at the railway station before the arrival of PR Karachi Divisional Superintendent Nisar Memon along with Mian Arshad and other officers at Mirpurkhas railway station.

The train, in which these officials were travelling, was stopped before it could reach the station, due to the presence of a large number of JI workers, media men and other citizens.

However, the train later arrived at the railway station. JI workers, media men and citizens blocked the track which forced some of the officers to promise with the agitators that they would be taken to the divisional superintendent for a meeting. But, the PR officials, instead of meeting with the protestors, left for Hyderabad. Scores of workers and office-bearers of JI youth wing Mirpurkhas led by Amjad Arain, Danish, citizens and representatives of NGOs held demonstration at railway station Mirpurkhas and raised slogans against the divisional superintendent.

During the entire episode, railway police remained present at the station to avoid any untoward incident.

Later, talking to media men, the protesters alleged that Divisional Superintendent Nisar Memon had vowed on various occasions that Mehran Express would start plying again between Karachi and Mirpurkhas via Hyderabad, but he had not fulfilled his promise as yet. They said that he had cheated them and was telling them lies all along.

They also complained that the promised inspection of Mirpurkhas Railway Station had also not been done.