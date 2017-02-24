KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engineer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rahman has held the presence of plenty of skyscrapers as the root cause of water and sewerage related issues in the city.

In this connection, the JI Karachi chief on Thursday submitted an application to the Sindh High Court’s inquiry commission on water and sewerage, in which he proposed several measures to resolve these issues. In his application, the JI leader said that mushroomed growth of skyscrapers was responsible for increasing water shortage as well as sewerage-related problems. He said that the water and sewerage system in the city had become outdated. He was of the view that the entire system needed an overhaul which could be done under the already proposed Rs500 billion Karachi Package.

He said that JI welcomed the commission. He said that JI was an important stakeholder in the city and JI’s Nematullah Khan and Abdus Sattar Afghani had served the city in an exemplary manner. The JI leader demanded that Karachi's master plan department be kept under check, because, what he alleged, its corrupt officials had been allowing construction of towering buildings without the provision of allied facilities.