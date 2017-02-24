Kandhkot - Due to acute shortage of medicines in Kashmore district for several years now, patients of heart, hepatitis, kidney, diabetes and other diseases are suffering immensely.

The dearth of medical specialists at public hospitals and centers further complicates the problems for patients, and they have to go to their private clinics for treatment.

Despite the fact that a handsome amount of money is usually earmarked for the health department, Kashmore district is still deprived of some advanced health facilities .

There is also a great shortage of various vaccines in the district such as for snake bite, dog bite, Rabies and other child diseases. Resultantly, the locals have to proceed to big cities such as Rahim Yar Khan, Larkana and Sukkur for better treatment, whereas serious patients are always referred to the hospitals in Karachi. It has also been noticed that instead of encouraging the specialist doctors of grade 19 and 20 to see patients at Civil Hospital, they are normally assigned duties in polio eradication campaign. When this scribe approached the District Health Officer (DHO) Liaquat Kalwar, he rubbished these complaints as baseless, and said that there were sufficient number of doctors and medicines in the district.

He further said that he had requested the Sindh government for providing more medicines such as for heart, diabetes, hepatitis and other diseases, and that it may take two to three months before these medicines could reach Kashmore district.