KARACHI - Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) AD Khawaja has directed the concerned officials to streamline the process of issuance of learning driving licences in Karachi.

Chairing a meeting here on Thursday, he sought deputation of traffic mobile teams at designated points across the metropolis, particularly at the most frequented areas, in order to facilitate the learners.

Sindh Police chief, while reviewing the traffic system in the metropolis, also sought details regarding the provision of traffic video cameras, FM radio services for drivers and commuters, 15 help-line service and call center facilities. The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mushtaq Ahmad Mehar, CPLC chief Zubair Habib and other senior police officers.

Khawaja directed, "A standard operating procedure (SOP) must also be adopted to ensure that driving licence issuance process is streamlined on sound basis," said the police chief.

DIG Mazhar Nawaz Sheikh informed the IGP-Sindh that automation work of driving licence (DL) branch has already been completed and the local authorities were in a position to verify international driving

licence from almost every other country.

"System is also being connected with NADRA to help prevent issuance of driving licences to the criminal elements," said DIG Sheikh.

He also mentioned that some 3500 license seekers, both regular and learners, were being facilitated at the D.L branch on daily basis.