KARACHI : Former president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh Nadir Akmal Laghari on Thursday quit the party and joined Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

The development came after the meeting between Nadir and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Expressing full confidence in the PPP leadership during the meeting, Nadir announced to join the party.

Responding to the departure of PTI Sindh former chief, PTI leader Dawa Khan Sabir told The Nation that Nadir was inactive for the last two years.

“PTI leadership awarded him ticket to contest the general elections in 2013, but he withdrew his nomination and did not contest the polls,” he said, and added, “It was in the knowledge of the party leadership that Nadir is going to join PPP in future.” Laghari was the part of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) in year 2002 and also served as the provincial minister for irrigation.

He had contested in the General Elections of 2008, but lost the Sindh Assembly seat from Ghotki to PPP’s candidate Sadar Ahmed Pitafi.