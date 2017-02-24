KARACHI: Two suspected militants of a banned outfit were killed while a cop sustained injuries during an encounter in the city outskirts on Thursday.

According to police, on a tip-off about the presence of several hardcore militants of banned outfit, a police team conducted a raid at Ghazi Goth within the precincts of Manghopir police station. During the raid, the militants showed resistance and opened indiscriminate fire on the police while police also retaliated. “During the exchange of fire, two militants sustained bullet wounds and died on the spot while cop Riaz Malik was also wounded,” the police said. Police shifted the deceased and the injured cop to a hospital for completing medico legal formalities and medical treatment.

Police said that weapons and explosive material were also recovered from their hideout. However, the deceased militants have yet to be identified till filling of the news item.