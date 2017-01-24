SUKKUR - Advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister on Religious Affairs and Zakat & Usher Dr Abdul Qayoom Soomro on Monday urged the civil society to play its role for creating awareness about upcoming census in the province.

Speaking to a delegation at his residence, he said there were legal and political effects of census because it provided a basis for political representation in the assemblies, delimitation of constituencies, basis for distribution of funds from divisible pool and determination of quota for recruitment to all civil positions in the federal government.

He informed that complaint cells were being set up at district and provincial levels where census activities would be monitored on daily basis. He said that for the last nine years the government of Pakistan People’s Party

had served the people of Sindh, adding that the groundwork for the upcoming general elections was also being done.

Dr Soomro further said that provision of quality education and health facilities would continue to be the top priority of the Sindh government and there would be no shortage of resources for this purpose. He said that education was not only a weapon against terrorism, extremism and sectarianism, but also a secret of progress and development.