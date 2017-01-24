KARACHI - Security agencies have communicated to Sindh Home Department that serious life threats exist against Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhter and other leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), The Nation learnt here on Monday.

Sources privy to the matter revealed that the Home Department later informed Wasim and other MQM-P leaders about the threat, and advised him and other leaders to avoid unnecessary movement and beef up their security arrangements.

Elaborating further, the agencies have said that militant groups have given the task of targeting MQM-P leaders to a foreign terrorist group.

Sources further disclosed that the mayor had also contacted Karachi commissioner and informed him about the security concerns.

Wasim roams in the city with a police mobile, which is not enough in current situation.

It is worth mentioning here that MQM leadership, particularly Farooq Sattar, have pointed out number of times the security issues being faced by him and other MQM-P leaders and asked the concerned authorities to enhance the security of MQM PIB headquarters and its leaders.

Wasim did not pick up the phone when The Nation tried to contact him for comments.