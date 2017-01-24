Karachi - Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information Maula Bux Chandio, while reacting to a statement of Federal Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, has said that Saad should construct railway crossings first before criticising others.

In a statement on Monday, he added that the families of victims of Gojra train accident were still waiting for justice.

The adviser said that the absence of railway crossings had led to a big tragedy like Gojra.

He said that the jobs of many ministers, including that of Saad, were at stake on account of the Panama leaks.

“The PPP-led federal government, from 2008-2013, had introduced many important mega projects, including China Pakistan Economic Corridor,” he said.

Chandio said that the Nawaz-League had first confronted the Ittefaq Foundry case, and now it found itself entangled in Panama leaks scandal. Addressing those, who talk of Sindh, the Provincial Information Advisor said, “Your claims regarding good governance in Punjab are hollow. All the so-called projects of prosperity launched by the federal and the Punjab governments have failed,” he said.

Chandio asked Khawaja Saad Rafique to clarify what revolution he had brought about in the Pakistan Railways in four years. “People still suffer for hours at railway stations,” he added.

He remarked that Saad did not have the kind of stature to speak about Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. “Bilawal is a leader and has become a ray of hope for the people,” he concluded.

Speakers stress democracy

within political parties

It is the need of the hour that our political parties introduce the culture of democracy and accountability in their inner structures and focus on pressing needs of the common man, said speakers at a moot “Charter of Demands and Party Manifesto”, here at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Monday.

“The demands and aspirations of voters need to be taken seriously by our political parties and duly incorporated in their manifestos before the coming general elections,” they asserted.

The convention was organised by Pakistan Press Foundation (PPF) in collaboration with Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN).

The event was attended by representatives of political parties, NGOs, Transgender Association, college students, minorities and a large number of women from district South of Karachi. PPF Secretary General Owais Aslam Ali, FAFEN representative Slaman Iqbal, PTI Firdaus Shamim Naqvi, former parliamentarian Raheela Tiwana, columnist, Muqtada Mansoor, PML-Q leader Aslam Minhani and MQM’s Muqeem Alam were also present on the occasion.

Objective of the convention was to present a Charter of Demands to the heads of political parties for inclusion in their respective party’s manifestoes.

The charter was prepared by Civil Society Alliance, which is comprised of civil society organisations of lawyers, laborers, trade unions, teachers’ associations and minorities.

The charter covered Education sector issues, Health sector issues, Administrative issues, NADRA offices in the district, Human rights issues (Labors, minorities, employment opportunities and gender rights) and Special public transport for women and students. Participants in the convention also raised their demands to their political leaders.

It was decided that these demands will also be included in the Charter of Demand. Moreover, advocacy efforts will be made to ensure them as a part of political parties’ manifesto.