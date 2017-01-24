Karachi - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he is working hard to make Karachi free from crimes, encroachments and also from all kinds of mafias so that people of this beautiful city could lead a peaceful and prosperous life.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony of Younisabad Bridge at Hawksbay Y-Junction on Monday, he said that the bridge was originally constructed in 1982; therefore its condition had deteriorated. "We have not only rebuilt the two-lane bridge of 378 meters, but have also built 2.14-kilometer long approach roads from both the sides, Y-junction and Manora side,” he added.

The function was attended by Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Farukh Ahmed, Metropolitan Commissioner Badar Jameel Mendhro, Project PD Niaz Soomro and other senior bureaucrats and representatives of the local bodies.

Murad further said that people of the area had approached him to repair the road from Gul Bai (Kul Bhai) to Younisabad Bridge.

"I am going to ask the Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro and the Karachi mayor to plan the scheme and get the work started,” the CM said, and added, “Don’t worry, I will provide you the funds as soon as you prepare the scheme."

Murad further said that he had personally seen the jetty of Baba Bhit. "Its condition is quite precarious and the KPT was to rebuild it, but the work was suspended," he said, and added, "DC West had visited the site on his instructions, and reported to him that there were some issues with the contractor which had now been settled.”

He informed that he had directed Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon to talk to KPT authorities and get the work of jetty completed at the earliest. Talking about the jetty of Shams Pir, the CM said its condition was also very poor because of its antiquity.

He directed the mayor to start repairing it as soon as possible and assured him that he would release the requisite funds. "This is an important jetty for the people of the area," he said.

He also spoke about Rs10 billion Karachi package, and said initially it covered 21 schemes, but when their execution began two of these were found to be unfeasible, while work on 19 others was underway. "Yes, there were some problems when the schemes were launched, but now work has begun everywhere in the city," the CM said, and admitted that the pace of work was not as much fast as he had visualized. “Now work on these schemes is underway and I keep visiting these sites off and on to check the pace and quality of work,” he informed. He deplored that some people had started criticising him over delay in the completion of works.

"Definitely, completion of these projects would take some time, but I assure you that by the end of June the city would give a pleasant look," he said.

Murad said that he was quite happy that work on almost all the schemes launched under the Karachi Package had kicked off, and was hopeful it would be completed well in time. “In the next budget, I will allocate another RS10 billion to make this city beautiful," the chief minister said. He added that work on widening and reconstruction of Shahrah-i-Faisal had also started, and added that it would change the view of the city. "I am going to launch a scheme for the face uplifting of the road, leading to the Jinnah Terminal," he informed.

Talking about the recent downpour in the city, Murad said that he, the local government minister and the mayor all had visited various parts of the city and the rainwater was being drained out smoothly. "Since most of the roads and their adjoining areas have been dug up for want of development works; therefore there was some issue of traffic jams," he said, and added that most of the storm water drains had been cleansed and the encroachments along their embankments had been removed. “Still this work is in progress,” he added.

"We are here to serve the people of this city and Insha Allah, this city will soon be counted amongst the cleanest and illuminated cities of the world," he hoped.

Murad said that Karachi was the city of 250 million souls; therefore it had multiple problems, one of which was law and order. "Today with the support of people of Karachi, we have restored law and order, and now have launched a targeted operation against street criminals and drug mafia," he said, and hoped that the operation would produce good results.

On the occasion, Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro and Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar also spoke and they also discussed their efforts for the development of Karachi and its adjoining areas. Earlier, the chief minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah along with Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro and Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar inaugurated the Younisabad bridge by unveiling the plaque.

The bridge and its connecting roads have been built at a cost of Rs219 million.