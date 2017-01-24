LARKANA - Cold wave has griped Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts, which is increasing with every

passing hours. Severe cold has affected the routine and people mostly have confined themselves to homes.

As a result of severe cold wave cases of fever, cough and flue were being reported. People throng at old and new clothes shops. Sale of second-hand clothes has also witnessed an increase especially in makeshift markets of Larkana where middle-income persons are seen buying warm clothes.

Demand of coal has increased while prices of eggs have risen by 30 percent and milk prices have also shown an upward trend. Due to persistent cold wave, gas pressure has decreased in many areas the two districts. Besides, the continuous dry spell of the current season has been causing outbreak of epidemics and diseases like flu, cough and malaria.