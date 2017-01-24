KARACHI - The law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) have claimed to have arrested at least eight outlaws, including the loyalists of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London chief Altaf Hussain, in various raids and operations on Monday.

A unit in-charge of MQM-L was picked up by security personnel from his Valima ceremony. Sources privy to the matter revealed that Noman Akhter, in-charge of unit 134, arrived at a wedding hall where personnel in plainclothes took him into custody and shifted him to an unknown location.

However, none of the agencies has disclosed his arrest as yet.

Similarly, security personnel carried out a raid in Federal B Area and arrested two workers of MQM-L. It has been learnt that the Rangers conducted raids on a tip off given by already detained MQM Sector In-Charge Farhan Hashmi.

Sources further disclosed that both the workers were involved in various criminal activities.

The identities of both the accused are yet to be disclosed.

Later they were shifted to an unknown location for further investigation.

It is worth mentioning here that the arrest of Hashmi made couple of days earlier from FB Area is yet to be made public by the security agencies.

On the other hand, Taimoria police claimed to have arrested two persons, Nabeel and Sabir, in a raid conducted in Buffer Zone. It also said to have recovered weapons from their possession.

As per its claim, the arrested individuals were involved in various criminal activities.

Similarly, Empress Market police said it had nabbed two alleged criminals, Umair and Rasheed, and also recovered pistols from their possession.

Police said that they had committed street crimes. Likewise, New Karachi police arrested two more ‘street criminals’ in a raid conducted in New Karachi sector 5/C. It also recovered weapons from their possession. Police said that Adeel and Saleem were street criminals and that it was looking for them.

It also claimed to have recovered weapons and looted valuables from their possession. Meanwhile, Pak Colony police said it had razed to the ground at least six drug dens in different areas of Pak Colony.

It added that action had been taken on the directives of SSP West Nasir Aftab, and that heavy machinery was used for the purpose. However, no arrest was made during the operation.

It is also worth mentioning here that number of such operations were carried out against the operators of the same dens in the past, but they later managed to regain the hold in the area with the blessings of concerned authorities.