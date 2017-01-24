KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Population Welfare Mir Mumtaz Hussain Jakhrani said that an educated, highly

productive, healthy population is more important than population with rapid growth that leads to poverty, illiteracy, anxiety and extremism.

"We are coordinating with all stakeholders, opinion leaders including Ulema and Mashaikh, Politicians, Teachers and others to achieve our targets," he added. This he said while briefing members of Sindh Assembly on Coasted Implementation Plan (CIP) and FP2020 at committee room of Sindh Assembly, said a statement issued here on Monday.

The Minister Population requested all MPAs to ask people of their constituencies to visit Family Welfare Centers and take the guidelines for healthy birth.

Jakhrani said, "For sustainable development we have to control over population according to our resources."

The briefing was attended by Deputy Speaker of Sindh Assembly Syeda Shehla Raza, Nisar Khoro, Nasir Shah, Sikandar Mendhro, SikandarShoro, Khatu Mal Jeewan, Murtaza Baloch, Erum Khalid, Rehana Laghari, Rubina Kaimkhani, Samar Ali Khan, Azra Fazal Pechuhu and others.