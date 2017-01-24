Karachi - Threatening to self-immolate herself before the beginning of the Sindh Assembly session on Monday over indecent remarks passed against her by

Provincial Minister for Works and Services Imdad Ahmed Pitafi, Pakistan Muslim League Functional lawmaker Nusrat Sehar Abbasi finally forgave the minister. The assembly’s session began on Monday one-and-a-half hours late and soon after the recitation of holy Quran, Naat and prayers, minister for works and services asked the deputy speaker, who was presiding over the session, to speak on a point of order.

After receiving nod from the speaker, the minister apologised to Sehar over the remarks he made on Friday, but his speech created a furor in the House with the PML-F lawmaker Nusrat Sehar Abbasi and other members of the opposition staging protest in front of the dice of the speaker.

In the meantime, Pitafi, along with other members of the PPP, walked up to Sehar and covered her with a shawl. The deputy speaker then adjourned the session for 10 minutes, and later the PPP minister along with the party woman lawmakers again walked up to Sehar and once again draped her in the shawl. At the same time, the minister apologised to the PML-F member.

After returning to his seat, Pitafi said that he was a human being and humans did commit mistakes. “I offer my apologies to the entire House and to the respected lawmaker Nusrat Sehar Abbasi over my remarks I made on Friday,” he said.

Feeling satisfied with the minister’s gesture, Sehar announced to forgive him, saying that she would never have forgiven him, but had to change her mind after the latter came and put a shawl on her and gave her the respect a brother gives to her sister." "It is a tradition in Sindh to put a shawl over someone and give him or her respect," she said, and added, “"I was given respect and treated like a sister, so I changed my stance."

"I am thankful to Bilawal Bhutto and Bakhtawar for raising voice against the incident, and I have requested Bilawal to give assurance that this sort of environment will no longer exist; that this never happens to any other woman," she added. She thanked other women and civil society for siding with her.

Earlier, addressing a press conference at the assembly, Sehar warned that she would "set an example" in the Sindh Assembly by setting herself on fire.

The PML-F lawmaker said that she had "been dishonoured before the world" because of the "way I was abused." She told the media that she was facing pressure to forgive Pitafi despite his insulting behaviour.

"Should I forgive a man who uttered such sentences for me?" Sehar asked. She requested all women in the province and the country to stand up with her against "shameless men." "This is not a personal issue. This is a problem in every household," she asserted.

"All those women who go to their workplaces; are abused in this manner and dishonoured, and also stopped from doing their work, should stand up against such harassment,” she argued.

However, later clarifying her decision to forgive the minister, the PML-F lawmaker said she had only accepted the gesture because of the meaning it had in Sindhi culture, and that she also realised the repercussions resulting from rejecting such an overture.

"This is a Sindhi tradition... If it didn't exist, maybe this matter would have gotten out of hand," she conjectured.

"I am holding onto the honour this shawl given to me, nothing else. If I had rejected it, then perhaps no other woman would have been given this respect again," she concluded.