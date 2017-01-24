SUKKUR - Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Amjad Sheikh, on the special directives of the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Sukkur zone, held a Khuli Kachehri here on Monday at Pano Aqil Police Station.

The kachehri was attended by a large number of people, while police officers concerned were also present.

On the occasion, the people submitted their complaints and presented applications to the SSP for the redressal of the same.