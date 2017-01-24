KARACHI - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Karachi has announced to hold a 'Thank you Nawaz Sharif rally' on January 28 in Karachi to express their gratitude to him for the mega projects he has announced for the city.

This was announced by PML-N leader Senator Nihal Hashmi at a press conference held here at Muslim League House on Monday. Other PML-N leaders were also present on the occasion.

Speaking to the media men, Hashmi said that PML-N had served Karachi by giving it mega projects. He claimed that no other political party had served the city to this extent.

Criticising the provincial and city governments, he said there was no such thing like government in Karachi and political parties that claimed they had a stake in the city had also failed to provide relief to the citizens. “Everyone is busy in making money by either hook or crook whereas no one is concerned about the issues of the mega city,” he alleged.

Drawing attention towards various issues of Karachi, the PML-N leader said that the city had become a big garbage dump. “Traffic Jams, poor public transport and other civic issues have perturbed the Karachiites,” Nihal lamented, and advised Pakistan People’s Party to take care of its home, Sindh, before venturing for doing politics in Punjab.

He accused the Sindh government of selling government jobs and added that it was least concerned about the problems of common man. He said that PML-N had always given priority to the people of Sindh and that was the reason PML-N Karachi would hold ‘Thank You Nawaz’ rally 28 to say thanks to the federal government.