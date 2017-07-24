JACOBABAD - CIA Police on Sunday recovered 25 kilograms (kg) of superior quality charas from three women near old bus stand, in the limits of Sadar police station.

According to police, Muhammad Sharif Mahar, CIA Jacobabad in-charge, carried out a raid near old bus stand where three women, Hassina, Saba and Soorat Khatoon along with their two children, Baba, 05, and a baby girl Momina, 02, were sitting in a wagon which had just arrived from Quetta and seized 20 kg of charas from them. Later all three women were sent to the lockup along with their children.

Sadar Police registered a case [94/2017] against them on the complaint of ASI Yar Muhammad Lashari, on behalf of the state for possessing narcotics.

Rumours are doing the rounds that police had actually recovered a large amount of charas, but mentioned only 20 kg in the FIR.

It is worth mentioning here that this is the third time that Jacobabad police have foiled the bid to smuggle charas from Balochistan to Sindh this month.

Previously, police had seized 48kg of charas and arrested one person; in the second instance police had recovered 150kg of charas and arrested two cops.