KARACHI - Admission tests of BS in Business Administration and Karachi University Business School (KUBS)

Specialized Degree Programme 2017 fall intake for MBA (1.5 years and 2.5 years) in Marketing, HRM, Finance and Investments, Islamic Banking, Supply Chain Management and Project & Industrial Management (2.5 years) were held on Sunday.

According to the Director Admissions Professor Dr. Muhammad Ahmed Qadri, in BS, 240 candidates appeared, 438 appeared in MBA (2.5 years) programme while 219 candidates appeared in MBA (1.5 years).

Director Admissions KU Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ahmed Qadri, Prof Dr Samer Sultana and Chairman KUBS Dr. Danish Siddiqui monitored the admission test proceedings.

It was pointed out that on the instructions of the Vice

Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Khan, strict security arrangements were made and unauthorized individuals were not allowed near the examination center.

Admission test was conducted in a very peaceful and disciplined manner, a KU official said.