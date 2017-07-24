Kandhkot - A special team of Kashmore police, along with CIA, caught a bootlegger red-handed here on Sunday.

According to Kashmore Police Spokesman Nadar Channa , on the directives of SSP Dr Samiullah Soomro, a police party, led by ASP Hamza Amanullah, Station House Officer Mohammed Sadique Odho and CIA In-charge Riaz Ahmed Bhutto conducted raids in the limits of Police C section village Malir where it arrested a bootlegger Pervez Ahmed Bangwar red-handed along with liquor in a raw form.

He said 22 locally made liquor and some pouches of wine were recovered from his possession, while case was also lodged against him. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, police have claimed to have apprehended a robber and recovered a motorbike from him.

According to Station House Officer Mohammed Siddique Odho, police arrested an outlaw, Mohammed Ashraf from Police C section and recovered a bike which he had snatched three days ago.

When contacted, SSP Dr Samiullah Soomro said that the crime rate was declining across the district day by day. He added that most of the street crimes such as robbery, theft and mobile and bike snatching had come down due to increased patrolling and checking at all the checkpoints of the city. “Maintaining law and order has always been my top priority,” he added.