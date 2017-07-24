KARACHI - Director General KDA Syed Nasir Abbas said on Sunday that it was time to spend all energies for the development of the city.

He added that there was a need to move beyond mere rhetoric, and play a practical role in the development of the city.

He expressed his views during his visit to China Town, Clifton.

On that occasion Director General Syed Nasir Abbas was briefed in detail about anti-encroachment drive, which was being carried out from China Town to Agha Khan Hospital.

Operation against illegal occupant has been carried out by KDA encroachment and enforcement on the directives of Minster for Local Government Jam Khan Shoro. Director General Syed Nasir Abbas said that steps must be taken for establishing green belt, tennis court, and basket ball court and jogging track surrounding the Agha Khan Hospital. KDA officials also briefed the DG KDA that another side development work underway for sewerage system and green belt from Clifton China town to Anti terrorism court.

On the occasion, Syed Nasir Abbas directed that all the energy and steps must be taken for facilitate the citizens with healthy environment. Chief Engineer Ram Chand, Director Traffic Engineering Bauru Naveed Izhar and other officers were also present.