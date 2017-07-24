HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) will organise the '4th Industrial Carnival' to celebrate 70th independence day of Pakistan.

HCCI President Seth Goharullah informed in a press release issued here on Sunday that a month-long festival would start from August 11 and would conclude on September 9.

Goharullah said soon the organising committee for the event would be formed which would undertake the responsibility of making the event successful.

He informed that Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and President of Federal Chamber of Commerce and Industry Zubair F Tufail had been invited among others. HCCI Vice President Ziauddin Ahmed expressed the hope that besides providing entertainment to the citizens the festival would also lend a boost to the trade and industry of Hyderabad.

He apprised that 150 stalls would be set up for the event while special arrangements would be made for the entertainment of audience, including food courts, music, cultural shows and other activities.