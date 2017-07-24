KARACHI - Mohajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi (MQM-H) Chairman Afaq Ahmed on Sunday said that few elements wanting to sabotage the Karachi operation and sacrifices of the security forces had refused to allow MQM-H hold a public gathering.

“Those people, who do not want a peaceful Karachi, barred MQM-H from holding the gathering,” he said, and added, “We will not tolerate such tactics and move courts to get the permission.”

Afaq was addressing a press conference here at his residence in Defence.

Other party leaders were also present on the occasion.

Criticising the concerned authorities for not granting permission to the party to hold a public gathering at Nishtar Park, MQM-H chairman said that the dual policy was being practiced in the country. “While on one hand, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) are allowed to hold gatherings in Karachi, on the other obstacles are created in the way of that party that represents the city’s Mohajir community,” he protested.

He informed media men that today at 4pm SSP Korangi contacted party Information Secretary Khalid Hameed and asked him to postpone the gathering.

“Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Rangers also told us that there were security threats to the party’s gathering, and later when the party leadership contacted the deputy commissioner, he refused to allow us to go ahead with our plans,” he said, and added, “Our forefathers gave sacrifices for the establishment of this country, but we are still being asked to show loyalty towards Pakistan,” said Afaq and added, “I am the son of Karachi and unfortunately I am not being allowed to carry on my political activities independently.”

MQM-H chairman opined that those people who were throwing spanner in the activities of the party were actually making the contention of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain seem credible that Karachi operation is in fact against the Mohajir community, and not against the terrorists.

“We tolerated a lot for the sake of peace. Even when a Punjabi was made Sindh governor, we remained quiet. We also remained calm when one hundred and ninety thousands jobs were distributed among Sindhi speaking people and the Mohajirs were neglected,” Afaq said, and added, “We never asked the people to react and always tackled the situation as Mohajirs have done a lot for the country and are recognised as Rais Amrohi, Shah Ahmed Noorani, Hakeem Mohammad Saeed and Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.”

He said that Pak Sarzameen Party was given the permission to block Shahrah-e-Faisal, but MQM-Haqqiqi, the true representative of Mohajir community was stopped from holding a public gathering. “This all is enough to confirm that some people are panicked by the success of party’s women convention held earlier,” he added.

He further informed media that the party would submit an application to the authorities for seeking permission for the gathering on Monday, and would move the court if the permission was not granted.