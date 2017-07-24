KARACHI - Investigating reporting helps dig out hidden socio-economic evils.

It plays an important role in the solution of many public issues. Pakistan faces dearth of investigating journalism. International media pays great attention to such kind of reporting; therefore, Pakistani journalists also need to prefer such kind of reporting. Research, detailed stories and investigating reports are different things. Of them, investigating reporting has a great impact.

This was the crux of the concluding session of a three-day workshop organised by Pakistan Press Foundation (PPF) in collaboration with Free Press Unlimited, Netherlands-based NGO, here at a local hotel on Sunday.

The workshop was part of the fellowship on investigative reporting. Journalists from different parts of the country received training in investigative reporting.

Speaking on the occasion, PPF Secretary General Owais Aslam Ali welcomed the audience and wished them success in the field of investigating reporting.

He said that 11 fellows from different media organisations had attended the three-day workshop, at which each fellow was guided by a coordinating editor. “Both will be responsible for producing a successful story that could create impact in the country,” Ali said.

He said: "PPF has been awarded a three-year project to train Pakistani journalists in investigating reporting. The training will last for three months, and such more programmes will be started after this one. The participants of the workshop can also apply for the next training programme," the PPF secretary general said.

He said that fellows had been selected through a transparent merit procedure. He asked journalists to produce such stories which could create impact. He said that detailed and investigative reports are different things. Out of these stories, investigating reports has more impact, he noted.

He said that coordinating editors should guide fellows on how to make a successful investigating report. “The investigating reports should be at local level,” he said, and added, "PPF has been training journalists for a long time but this fellowship programme is innovative and more lucrative than training."

Coordinating editors said that data in stories should be used at proper place. "Whole stories should revolve around the topic and focus statement. The investigating stories must create impact; otherwise, they will be meaningless."

They said that while repeating a story, a new angle and new data should be inserted in it. They said there was need that Pakistani journalists change their mindset and come forward to conduct investigating reports.

Senior trainer and journalist, Mubasher Bukhari, said that a journalist should develop list of sources and questions before going to make an investigative reporting. "Data and interviews should be used for investigating report. He said that a story plan should be generated before making any investigative report. He said that reputed sources should be used in the story. “The name of the sources is must to make the story strong. Anonymity sources should be avoided because they make story weak,” he added.

Bukhari said that interview questions should be clear so that person giving interview should understand it and give answers to the point. During interview, journalists should not indulge in assumptions and arguments, but they should be neutral.

The fellows delivered presentations on their story plans and held one-to-one meeting with coordinating editors. The workshop was moderated by Lala Hassan, Qurat Ul Ain Ali and journalists from different media organizations, including M Nawaz Khuhro, Suhail Sangi and Amir Latif participated in the workshop.