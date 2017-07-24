MIRPURKHAS - Streets and roads were flooded while power supply was suspended as the city and its outskirts again received downpour on Saturday night.

The downpour, accompanied by a thunderstorm, continued for half-an-hour, leading to the closure of all the markets.

However the supply of electricity was restored after seven hours at 2 AM.

Municipal Committee Chairman Farooque Jameel Durrani, councilors and sanitary staff remained busy draining out the accumulated water from the roads and streets with the help of dozens of dewatering machines installed at different places in the city.

As a result rainwater was drained out from most of the main roads and streets. Choked gutters were also opened to make drainage easy.

Talking to this scribe, Farooque Jameel Durrani said that he, along with councilors and staff, was working despite being short of resources. He complained that the district administration had not helped the municipal committee in draining out the water.

However, he thanked the citizens for cooperating with the Municipal Committee staff. He appealed to Sindh chief minister to ensure release of special grant to Municipal Committee.