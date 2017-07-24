KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh Vice President Nusrat Wahid has said that the Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict in Panama leaks case will destroy Nawaz Sharif’s political carrier.

“He has lost a golden opportunity of resigning from his post and thus departing with honour and dignity,” she added.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, she said that at this moment Nawaz had no confidence in his party leaders and workers. “Forged documentary evidences, provided by him to the court, will soon be exposed to the general public,” she said, and added, “In addition to disqualification, Nawaz may be sent behind the bars for seven years.”

“Up till now no one holding a superior office or position has been punished by the SC. The nation is anxiously awaiting the outcome of the great trial–and due punishment. The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in Panama leaks case has done a great job,” she observed.

Nusrat expressed optimism that the apex court’s decision would eliminate the misuse of power, awarding of illegal contracts, commission, bribery, theft, smuggling and other evils from the country for ever.

The PTI leader said that it was a pity that Nawaz, in order to hide his corruption, brought his sons upfront who could not even answer the questions put by the JIT properly.

“This is the first instance of selfishness of this kind the world has ever seen,” she commented.

In addition, she said the impact of Panama leaks case on Nawaz-League’s political career would be damaging, and the party will be completely defeated in the upcoming general elections; for both National and provincial assemblies’ seats.

“The downfall of Abid Sher Ali, Khawaja Asif, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Danial Aziz has now begun,” she added.