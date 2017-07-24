KARACHI - A Sino-Pakistan Hybrid Rice Research Centre would be opened at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi.

The opening ceremony would be held at its premises on July 26, an official of the ICCBS said on Sunday.

Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair will inaugurate the Sino-Pakistan Hybrid Rice Research Center at ICCBS.

Director ICCBS Professor Dr Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary stated this while presiding over a meeting.

He said that the inaugural ceremony will be held on July 26 at Professor Salimuzzaman Siddiqui Auditorium, ICCBS at 10:00 am.

Sindh governor will deliver the inaugural lecture, while Vice Chancellor Karachi University, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Khan, former Federal Minister for Science & Technology and ex Chairman Higher Education Commission Pakistan, Prof. Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman, Wang Yu, Consul General of China in Karachi, Director General China National Rice Research Institute (CNRRI) of Hangzhou - China, Prof. Dr. Cheng Shihua, and Director ICCBS Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary will also express their views at the ceremony.