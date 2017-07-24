HYDERABAD - One of the two women, who was reportedly shot and injured during a family brawl in a village of Hyderabad Rural taluka 2 days ago, succumbed to her injuries at a hospital here on Sunday.

According to Husri police station, Suhail opened fire during an argument in a residential place, critically injuring the deceased Sidra and injuring Abida. The suspect escaped from the place after the incident.

Police told that the dead body and the injured had been shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.

Rain forecast for city during next 24 hrs

The Met Office on Sunday forecast rain/occasional thunderstorm for Karachi during the next 24 hours.

An official of Met Office said that the range of maximum temperature during the period is expected to remain between 32 to 34 degrees Centigrade.

He said that the maximum temperature recorded in Karachi on Sunday was 31.5 degrees Centigrade whereas the minimum was 27.5 degrees Centigrade.

Humidity in the morning was recorded at 85 percent while in the evening it was 72 percent.