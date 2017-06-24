KARACHI - Provincial Transport Authority Sindh and District Regional Transport Authority Vehicles conducted snap checking on the entry and exit points of the metropolis on June 20 and 21 and challaned 70 vehicles on complaints of charging excess fares and imposed fine of Rs 84900.

The officials of the Authority also managed to return as many as Rs 193050 to the passengers on spot, said a statement on Friday. The snap checking are being conducted on the directives of Secretary Transport/ Chairman PTA, Sindh, on the complaints regarding charging of excess fares by the transporter/ operators of public service vehicles.

288 shopkeepers challaned

As many as 288 shopkeepers were challaned while 16 others arrested during the ongoing drive by the Karachi administration against profiteering and adulteration.

An announcement to this effect was made by the spokesman of the Karachi Administration on Friday.

He said that the drive against profiteering and adulteration is continuing in the metropolis. A fine of Rs 1.19 million was also recovered for excess profits from the buyers.

Steps against profiteers were taken in the areas of Saddar, Civil Lines, Garden, SITE, Baldia, Ferozabad, Jamshed Quarters, Gulshan-i-Iqbal, Gulzar-i-Hijri, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Orangi, Bin Qasim, Ibrahim Haideri, New karachi, Landhi, Korangi and Model Colony.

Commissioner Karachi, Ejaz Ahmed Khan, has warned that profiteering would not be allowed in any case and that such a habit should be shunned.

He also directed the shopkeepers to prominently display the list of official rates.