KARACHI - Prof Dr Iqbal Azhar, Dean of Karachi University’s Faculty of Pharmacy, has been appointed as the member of the institution’s Syndicate from the Deans’ constituency.

The appointment has been made by the Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, who is also the Chancellor of Karachi University. An announcement here on Friday said that Iqbal Azhar’s appointment will be for a period of three years.

The Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the public sector universities in the province, has also named Prof Dr Lubna Baig as the Dean of the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences Institute of Public Health, Jinnah Sindh Medical University Karachi.

Prof Dr Imdad Hussain Setho has been appointed Dean of Faculty of Social Science, Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur. Prof Qamaruddin Baloch has been named as Dean of Faculty of Surgical and Allied Sciences, Dow University of Health Sciences Karachi. His tenure would be till his retirement date of May 12, 2018, it was further stated.