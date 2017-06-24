KARACHI - The Administrator of DHA Karachi Brig Shahid Hassan Ali, visited Darul Sukun, an institute serving the humanity in distress which is home to physically and mentally challenged children and adult, an official of the DHA said here on Friday.

He stated that the management of Dar-ul-Sakoon invited Administrator for Iftar reception at their setup.

Dar-ul-Sukun’s handicapped children and individuals greeted him with joy and were delighted to find him amongst them.

The Administrator mixed with the special children and adults; inquired about their health and chatted frankly with them giving them renewed hope, confidence and courage to face the adversities and challenges of life boldly and optimistically.

On the occasion the mentally and physically handicapped children presented a talent show comprising tableaus, skits and songs showcasing their enthusiasm determination to live a happy life despite their disabilities.

The Administrator appreciated the spirit and will of children with which they were facing the challenges of life boldly with courage and confidence.

Sister Gertude Lemmeus, the incharge of Dar-ul-Sukun, showed the facilities that included Physiotheraphy Room, Snoozer’s Room and Electrotherapy Room.

The Administrator commended the philanthropic role and missionary zeal of the management with which they were serving the noble cause of helping the humanity in distress.

He said that DHA was committed to serve the bold, needy and helpless people in pain and distress. He also gave a cheque of Rs one million to Dar-ul-Sukun management for the welfare and well being of the mentally and physically challenged children and individuals of the setup.