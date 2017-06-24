KARACHI - Police arrested two 12-year-old boys allegedly for stealing a motorcycle in the District East of Karachi.

Family of the detainee claimed that the police implicated the children as they refused to grease the palms of cops while Gulshan Division SP Dr Muhammad Rizwan said the pair was riding a stolen bike when they were caught at a picket.

“The police had a bike theft complaint that was recovered from the boys. The family of detainees took to the streets to mount pressure on high-ups to look into the matter. They demanded the immediate release of the children and action against the police officials for lodging a fake case. Police claimed that a mechanic recorded a statement with them alleging that the boys got tempered the bike.