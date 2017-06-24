KARACHI - Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Director General Syed Nasir Abbas has directed the Additional Director budget Liaquat Ali to ensure payment of salaries to the employees of the KDA ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

He issued these directives during a visit to the KDA Office at Civic Centre here, said a statement on Friday.

The DG KDA directed the Additional Director Budget Finance and Accounts to take steps for opening of banks branches at the Civic Centres on Saturday so as to facilitate the KDA employees to draw their salaries.

Chief Security Officer Capt (r), Altaf Rajput, Director Admin Engineering Mehboob Alam, Additional Director Budget Finance and Accounts Liaquat Ali, Director Charged Parking Syed Ubaid Ahmed and other officials concerned were also present.