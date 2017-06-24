HYDERABAD - The Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has ruled out any fissures in Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Sindh chapter while esserting that the party remained united under its leadership.

Talking to the media at Hyderabad Airport here Friday, the CM denied that a split in the party’s ranks was emerging in Sindh.

Although he accepted that in other provinces defections had occurred in the PPP, he stressed that his party was becoming more stronger in Sindh.

“In Sindh more people are joining the PPP,” he said.

When asked about the statement of Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani in which he reportedly said that the chief minister in Sindh would be changed, the CM replied that he was unaware of such a statement.

He also clarified that he was misquoted that he would not be able to present the next provincial budget.

“I had said if an early budget is tabled in 2018, then I will be presenting it. If not, then the next government will do because the provincial government will complete its tenure on May 29, 2018,” he said.

Responding to the queries about security threat during Eid, the CM said although no specific threat existed his government was implementing the security plan for Ramazan and Eid in the province.

He criticised the federal government for its handling of the power crisis and believed that the energy shortfall would not be overcome by 2018.

Later the CM attended the death anniversary of late Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah Bukhari in GOR Colony.