KARACHI - Condemning Quetta blast, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has offered all kind of support and cooperation to the Chief Minister of Balochistan to counter terrorism and provide medical treatment to the injured of the blast.

Talking to Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri on telephone, the Sindh chief minister condemned Quetta blast and said: “The terrorists are enemies of Pakistan and they are making desperate attempts to destabilise the country but it is not possible because the nation is united against them.”

On behalf of people of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed profound grief and sorrow with the Blochistan chief minister on the loss of precious lives in the blast. “At this time of need we [people of Sindh] are with the people of Balochistan,” he said and added the Sindh government was ready to extend all kind of support to Balochistan government in making joint targeted operations, sharing of intelligence information and work out joint strategy to further accelerate the on-going operation along the Sindh-Balochistan borders. “I am with you [CM Balochistan] whatever support and cooperation you need to eliminate terrorism,” he told Balochistan Chief Minister.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also offered Nawab Sanaullah Zehri of him his support to provide medical treatment to the critically injured persons of the blast.

The Balochistan chief minister appreciated the brotherly gesture of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and thanked him for his support.

BILAWAL CONDEMNS ATTACK

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in Parachinar and Quetta on the holy Jumatul Vida adding that the ghastly terror attacks have shocked the entire nation.

In a statement issued here, the PPP leader said that destruction of terrorism was the only target that this nation can aim and destroy it for the survival and protection of the current and future generations.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said being itself a victim of terrorism, his Party leadership and workers understand the depth of pain which the grieved families are undergoing. He expressed complete solidarity and sympathy with the victims’ families of Parachinar and Quetta blasts.

PPP Chairman stressed for best medical treatment to the injured of the three blasts and prayed for their early recovery.