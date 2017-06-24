KARACHI - Thousands of people including children and women participated in Al-Quds rally on Friday.

The participants marched on MA Jinnah Road from Numaish Chowrangi to Regal Chowk in Saddar to lodge their protest against the US-backed Israeli oppression in Palestine.

The call for observing Jummatul Wida as Al-Quds Day had been given by the late Iranian spiritual leader Ayatollah Khomeini to condemn and foil the conspiracies hatched by the US imperialism and Israel against the Muslim Ummah.

On Friday, the participants in the rally expressed their solidarity with Palestinian brethren and said that Palestinians were struggling against the illegal occupation of their land by Israel. They were holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans against alleged American and Israeli aggression.

Speaking to the participants, Majlis-e-Wehdatul Muslimeen (MWM) Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafferi said that Palestine could get independence only with the collective efforts of Muslims. He said global imperial powers namely the US, France and Britain were conspiring against Muslims and Islam.

The US authorities patronised terrorists elements in Syria and Iraq just as they created Taliban and Al-Qaeda to kill Muslims and fan sectarianism, said the MWM leader, reiterating that the self-styled Islamic State was part of such conspiracy against Muslims.

There were 56 Muslim countries in the world but they were not playing their role for the independence of Al-Quds, which had been illegally occupied by Israel in the year 1967, he said.

Allama Abbas said that Imam Khomeini tried to unite Muslims across the world and challenged the imperial forces after the Iranian revolution in 1979. This was the main reason why ‘Millat-i-Jafferia’ was still being targeted across the world, he believed.

The MWM leader held Israel and the US responsible for the situation prevailing in Yemen, Bahrain, Iraq, Egypt and Turkey. He regretted that the Arab countries which hastened to attack Yemen had never played such an active role in support of the oppressed Palestinians against Israel. He called for Muslims unity to end the atrocities against the oppressed people of Palestine.

MWM leaders further hailed the resistance put up Palestinian forces and other Jihadi outfits to Israeli occupation forces and said the Zionist forces were bound to face defeat at the hands of the brave and courageous liberation forces. He said that the Jihad against the very existence of Israel would not let the dream of the Zionist state come true. Ummah would continue to observe Jummatul Wida as Al-Quds day until the liberation of the Al-Quds, he added.