MIRPURKHAS - Three sisters belonging to the Hindu community, who were allegedly kidnapped in Tando Jan Mohammad of Mirpurkhas two days ago, were recovered by police on Friday.

Sixteen-year-old Vijanti Mala, 15-year old Shelta and their 7-year-old sister, Priya, were allegedly abducted by influential people belonging to the same area, police said.

Gulji Meghwar, the girls’ father, had registered a report of their alleged abduction with SHO Tando Jan Mohammad, Ayaz Bhatti.

A police official said that the girls will be produced before a judge in Digri town, adding that an investigation into the matter was underway.

He added that police had conducted raids and made some arrests in connection to the case. The DSP added that an FIR would be registered upon the orders of the court.

Advocate Kashif Bajeer, the regional head of the Society for Protection of Rights of Children, condemned the incident in strong words.

The advocate demanded that the Sindh government put laws in place to protect the children, especially from the Hindu community, from repeated incidents of forced conversion and subsequent marriage.

Bajeer also demanded the early arrest of all involved in this act.

150 litres liquor seized

Excise and Taxation Officer Korangi Karachi Ghulam Mustafa Memon during a search in 89 Area Korangi, recovered 150 litres illicit liquor from the possession of accused namely Imran.

The action was taken in connection with ongoing crackdown against the sale of illicit liquor across the province of Sindh including Karachi, said a statement on Friday.

A case has been lodged against accused Imran and the investigations are underway.

Meanwhile, Sindh Excise and Taxation Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawala has directed the officers to curb the sale and purchase of illicit liquor.

IGP directs police to

be more vigilant

After the bomb blast near Inspector General of Police’s office in Quetta on Friday morning, Sindh Inspector General of Police AD Khawaja has directed the police officials to be more vigilant and use all available means to ensure security to life and property of the people of Sindh.

IGP has also taken note of the media reports suggesting that the car used in the blast belonged to a resident of Karachi.

He directed the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Karachi East, to submit the complete data about this car, says an official statement.