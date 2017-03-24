KARACHI - Excise and Taxation (E&T), Sindh has recovered around 1.6million rupees vehicle tax while 263 vehicles have been impounded during the ongoing tax recovery drive. Following the directives of Minister for Excise and Taxation, Sindh Mukesh Kumar Chawla motor vehicle registration department of Department E&T launched a campaign against tax defaulting vehicles on March 20.

During the current drive so far 6,378 vehicles have been checked in Karachi, Hyderabad (1151), Sukkur (577), Larkana(516), Mirpurkhas(575) and Shaheed Benazirabad(423), while 263 vehicles were impounded and as many 784 vehicles' documents were seized.

However, documents of 366 vehicles were returned after the payment of due taxes and penalties. It is also pointed out here that during the campaign Rs126,718 tax was collected from Karachi, Rs269,422 from Hyderabad, Rs211,229 from Sukkur, Rs161,090 from Larkana.

, Rs188,445 from Mirpurkhas and Rs199,886 from Shaheed Benazirabad plus Rs 152,469 penalty were recovered in terms of due taxes.

Expressing his satisfaction over the ongoing campaign, Minister for E&T Mukesh Kumar Chawla has directed the officers to speed up the checking and recover maximum taxes from tax defaulting vehicles, and at the same time directing them to remain polite and cooperative during the campaign.