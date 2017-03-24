KARACHI - Around four bodies were recovered from different parts of the city here on Thursday.

Maripur police found two decomposed tortured bodies from Musharaf Colony Gutter Line.

Police spokesperson said that labourers working at Gutter Line informed about the bodies lying in a gutter.

“Police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Civil Hospital, where the doctors revealed that the victims were tortured to death some two months ago and it would be difficult to identify them,” he said.

Police said that victims were abducted and their mutilated bodies were thrown at a desolate place.

Similarly, another strangulated body was found near Zamzama Park, DHA.

Police said that unknown persons strangulated the man of age around 30, and threw his body.

Bothe Boat Basin police and Clifton police are reluctant to own the murder in their jurisdictions, while the rescuers shifted the body to a morgue for identification after autopsy.

Another similar incident took place in the remits of Defence police station, where police found a tortured body of a 30-year-old woman from a residential building. Police shifted the body to a morgue for identification.

In another incident, a man shot dead his stepbrother and wounded father over a family dispute in Pehlwan Goth within the remits of Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station.

Police said that Faizan Bangash resorted to firing inside his house located in Pehlwan that left his stepbrother Dildar and father Dilawar wounded.

Both were shifted to a hospital where doctors pronounced Dildar, 21, dead while termed his father Dilawar’s condition critical.

Faizan managed to flee while police handed over Dildar’s body to the family after autopsy.

Meanwhile, police claimed to have arrested at least 10 suspects, including three foreigners, and also said to have recovered weapons from their possession. Supermarket police said it had arrested a travel agent who used to mint money by issuing fake visas to the people.

On the other hand, Shah Latif police claimed to have arrested two accused, Baber Ali and Waheed and recovered weapons from their possession. Police said that the accused were involved in numerous robberies and street crimes.

Similarly, Darakhshan police claimed to have arrested three persons, Arshad, Noman and Arshad Rehman and recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession. Mochko police arrested an absconder Muhammad Baloch while Mominabad police and Jauharabad police arrested three Afghan nationals residing illegally in the country.