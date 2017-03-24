MIRPURKHAS - Notables of Hindu community, in their joint press statement issued here on Thursday, have called upon the prime minister, president of Pakistan, Sindh chief minister and other authorities to take notice of printing of photos of their religious figures, Krishan, Lachmi and Shankar, on the packets of fire crackers allowed to the community for use on the occasion of Dewali.

Leaders of the community, Jesaram Meghwar, Nehrolal Meghwar, Sundar Lal Kolhi, Aasan Bheel advocate, Kanji Rano Bheel advocate, Rejomal and others alleged there was a deep conspiracy under which their sacred personalities were being insulted in this manner.

They said that this time when the Hindu youth opened the packets of fire crackers to explode them on Dewali, they were astonished to see pictures of their sacred figures printed on them.

They added this act had created severe unrest and resentment among the community. They demanded the government to seal those factories, which manufactured these fire crackers with images of their revered personalities on them so that members of the community could be satisfied.