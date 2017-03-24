KARACHI - Media has a vital role to play in sensitising the citizens to safe charity, experts opined in a workshop, organised by Individualland Pakistan (a research based consultancy organisation) in collaboration with print media reporters, on the issue of safe charity practice at IBA Karachi. The participants were of the view that banned organisations were taking advantage of the diverse ethno-political, sectarian and religious affiliations of the citizens throughout the country, including Karachi, and they collected donations in the name of these respective affiliations.

They pointed out that lack of awareness about this practice of the banned organisations was the main issue.

They further said that these groups had utilised different media tools to carry out their activities and promote their charity collecting campaigns.

It was also highlighted at the event that it was necessary for the media to realise its potent role in slashing the finances of the banned outfits that are disrupting peace in the country.

Participants including senior journalists proposed different tools and techniques to create awareness among people about terrorism financing.

The focus of sessions and discussions was on sensitising the media persons to the issue and to encourage them to play their part in creating awareness among people about safe charity.

Gulmina Bilal (Director, Individualland), Sundas Syeda and Mashud Ali moderated the sessions.