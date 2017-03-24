SHIKARPUR - Sambara Scouts took out a rally here on Thursday to mark 23rd of March (Pakistan Day) with traditional zeal and enthusiasm while the national flag was hoisted over government offices.

The main flag hoisting ceremony was held at Deputy Commissioner’s Office.

The scout leaders, Haji Shaukat Balcoh, Abdur Razzaq Lakho, Tanveer Ahmed, Ghulam Mustafa and others prayed for the prosperity of Pakistan.

Separately, National Peace Committee for Interfaith Harmony Shikarpur took out a motorcycle rally on the eve of Pakistan Day that culminated at a local press club.

The people of Shikarpur were no less jubilant on the occasion as they hoisted Pakistani flags on their rooftops while children carrying the flags in their hands.

In order to ensure security, Shikarpur police and Sindh Rangers carried out search operation in sensitive areas of the city to avert any untoward incident.