KARACHI - The 77th Pakistan Day was celebrated across the city with traditional zeal and enthusiasm.

The day dawned with 21 gun salute in the provincial capital, Karachi, while special prayers were offered at mosques after the Fajar prayers in which the clerics prayed for the solidarity, integrity, prosperity and welfare of Pakistan.

Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair, along with Sindh Cabinet members, visited the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay homage to the great leader.

They laid floral wreaths on the mausoleum, offered Fateha, and prayed for the prosperity, development and integrity of the country.

The governor also gave comments in the visitor's book and paid glowing tributes to the founder of Pakistan.

On the occasion, he urged the entire nation to work for prosperous and peaceful Pakistan by fulfilling the dream of Quaid-e-Azam.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar also visited Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum and laid floral wreath on behalf of the citizens.

He was accompanied by Karachi Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Abdullah Vohra, DMC Korangi Chairman Syed Nayyar Raza, parliamentary leaders of different parties in the city council of Karachi and others.

Speaking on the occasion, the mayor said 23rd March was an important day in the history of the country when Pakistan resolution gave a boost to the Muslim’s movement in the sub-continent and then paved way for the creation of Pakistan.

He said, “Today our presence here with the leaders of different parties shows that we are all united for solving the problems of Karachi.”

In his message on the eve of Pakistan Day, former president Asif Ali Zardari said, "We should rededicate ourselves to the ideals of democracy, rule of law and welfare of people - principles that were at the heart of demand for Pakistan. More than any other else, we should strive to be driven by the consideration of welfare of the people regardless of their caste, creed or religion in the Pakistan of our dreams. It is a grim thought on this Pakistan Day that the nation is surrendering judicial space to the military courts because of the breakdown of criminal justice system."

Other political parties and organisations also organised various programmes to mark the day.

These included seminars, rallies, flag hoisting ceremonies at the party offices and others.

Governor witnesses

PAF fly past

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair on Thursday witnessed the fly past 2017 and air show of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in connection with the Pakistan Day here at Sea View.

Air Vice Marshal Salman Ahsan Bukhari and other PAF officers were also present.

JF-17, F-16, Meraj and B-52 jets of PAF were part of the fly past air show. The governor individually met with the pilots participating in the air show and hailed their skills.

Later addressing the audience, he praised the role of PAF for securing airspace of the homeland. “Pakistan Air Force is our pride,” Zubair said, and added, “Led by father of the nation Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, as the result of a long struggle Muslims of the subcontinent succeeded in gaining a separate country. Thousands of elders, youth and women lost their lives in the freedom struggle.”

The governor further said, “Today we should pledge to make the country stronger by wiping out the menace of terrorism, and achieving sustainable economic growth and political stability.”

PTI marks Pakistan

Day with a boat rally

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter marked the Pakistan Day with a colourful boat rally.

Senior Vice President Haleem Adil Sheikh inaugurated the rally at Ibrahim Haideri in which a large number of boats decorated with the national flags and party flags of PTI participated.

Party workers, along with children, dressed in white and green colours, were seated in the boats and were singing the national songs.

Green and white balloons were also released into the air on the on the occasion.

Talking to media men, Sheikh said, “We are marking the Pakistan Day in the open sea here today.”

He said in all parts of the country, from the Parade Ground of Islamabad to the sea of Karachi, from the mountains of Gilgit and Kashmir to the deserts, rivers and the shores of Sindh and Balochistan, the Pakistani nation was raising one slogan: Pakistan Zindabad.

He said, “Today the poor fishermen of Ibrahim Haideri, Karachi, are also raising this slogan from the core of their hearts.”

He stressed that the issues of these poor fishermen should be resolved on a priority basis.

He said when these fishermen went into the open sea, Indian forces captured them.

He called for providing them proper protection in the marine creeks as well as in the open sea.

He said by holding the Pakistan Day rally in the open sea, “We want to tell our enemies that now not only the land of Pakistan but also the sea of Pakistan is safe and secure.”

He said today even the poor people who could give their children two square meals a day are celebrating the Pakistan Day.

He further said, “We should develop Pakistan and make it a prosperous society for the sake of these hapless Pakistanis.”

The PTI leader said Quaid-e-Azam is the leader of all Pakistanis. “We have to materialise the vision of the Quaid and the dream of Allama Iqbal, and make Pakistan the country as envisioned by these great leaders,” he emphasised.

He said PTI Chairman Imran Khan was also struggling to make Pakistan the Pakistan of Quaid and Iqbal.

He said with our unity and solidarity we can defeat our internal and external enemies.

Inter University Debate

Competition on Pakistan Day

Students of Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi organised an all Karachi Inter University Debate Competition on the eve of Pakistan Day at university’s auditorium.

Around ten prominent universities students participated in the competition.

The resolution put up “Today’s youth represents thoughts of Allama Iqbal” was approved by the house with a thumbing majority.

In all 18 students delivered speeches in favour and opposition of the resolution.

According the decision announced by the judges Mohammad Ateeb, (NED) Zooma Sultan, (NUST) and Syed Iqbal Rizvi (Hamdard) Universities bagged 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions.

TV anchor Wasim Badami, who was the chief guest on this occasion, distributed cash awards, shields and certificates to the participating students.

Addressing the participants Badami said that he was very happy to see that youth was fully aware of the prevailing political situation in the country and was looking for a change in the existing system.

He said on the other hand in present scenario, “We see that every worker supports his leader whether he is right or wrong which is not justified. It is the responsibility of workers not to support wrongdoings of their leaders for promoting healthy political environment in the country.”

Earlier addressing the debate competition, Director, Students Affairs, M A Jinnah University Ahmer Umer said he was very much impressed by youth after listening to their thought provoking speeches and their views about the resolution which led to the creation of Pakistan and philosophy of Allama Iqbal.

He said that our youths are 60 per cent of our total population and playing a satisfactory role for the development of the country.

Ceremony at KU on

Pakistan Day

KU department of political science held a ceremony on the eve of Pakistan Day in which the speakers highlighted the significance of the Pakistan resolution.

Addressing the ceremony Chairperson Professor Dr Samina Saeed said that Pakistan was made not only by the struggle of one day, it took years to establish a motherland for the Muslims of the subcontinent after the sacrifices of thousands. We must understand the true meaning of freedom and do practical efforts.

Students Advisor, political science department Dr Shameel Ahmed Qadri termed Pakistan day as a great milestone in the struggle of the Muslims of the subcontinent.

KMC celebrates

Pakistan Day at Zoo

To mark the Pakistan day Karachi Municipal Corporation held Pakistan Day program at Karachi Zoo. Deputy Mayor Karachi Dr Arshad Abdullah Vohra was chief guest of the program.

On the occasion Deputy Mayor Karachi cut a cake and distributed prizes to best performers in national songs, tableau, speech and other contest that had been held among the students of various schools of Karachi. Speaking on this occasion, Deputy Mayor appreciated the efforts of CSR department and Karachi Zoo for organizing such an excellent event on Pakistan Day. He urged the young students to play their role in the progress and development of their city and the country.