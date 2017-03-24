KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) on Thursday marked its first foundation day. The public gathering was held at Nihstar Park, which was attended by number of workers and supporters, including women and children.

The participants were holding party flags in their hands and were singing national songs before PSP leaders began their speeches.

Addressing the participants, PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal said the party had made a significant progress just in one year as people from different walks of life had shown keenness to join the party.

He added that various political parties did their best to fill the Nishtar Park in the past, but it was only the PSP, which though started its political journey only last year, managed to gather such a large number of people in such a short period of time. “Last year we bade farewell to our life of comforts,” Kamal said, and added, “We returned to the country to tell the people that a party that called itself a political force had been misleading them for decades to accomplish its nefarious agenda.”

He said that PSP wanted to bring all the people closer to each other, and eliminate the impression of hate that was sowed earlier by evil forces. “We invite people, regardless of their religious, political or ethnic backgrounds,” he said, and added, “We are aware of the fact that political differences will never come to an end, but people have to become Pakistanis first before joining any political party.”

PSP chairman further said that people usually changed their parties out of greed for more money and privileges, but same was not the case with PSP whose workers did not run after money and perks but worked for the progress of Pakistan. Reiterating his demand for empowering the local government institutions, Kamal said that the entire city was facing the water shortage while the provincial government had failed to address this key issue. Further elaborating on the miserable situation of Karachi, Kamal announced to start protests from April 6, 2017, adding that the protests scheduled to be held in the port city would be spread across the country if the party demands were not met. He claimed that PSP would form the government in Sindh in next general elections, while in 2023 the party would be ruling the country.

Speaking on the occasion, PSP President Anis Qaimkhani said few people had decided to launch PSP in a small hall of Clifton, and “Today we are celebrating the first foundation day of the party that has emerged as the real voice of the deprived people of the country. Today PSP is operational not only in all provinces of the country, but it also has an organisational structure abroad.”

He said that the presence of such a large number of people on the very first foundation day of the party was enough to silence the party’s opponents, who were engaged in a vicious propaganda against it.

Without naming MQM, Qaimkhani said that the so-called stakeholder of the city accused PSP leadership of being sponsored by the country’s establishment and later people witnessed that offices of the same political party were sealed as they practiced the politics of hate. “We stood by truth and Pakistan while in next general elections, PSP would register a historical victory,” he claimed.

He further said that party’s ideology was a true reflection of the vision of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal, and directed the workers to spread the party message in every neighbourhood of the country. PSP other leaders also spoke on the occasion.

In March, last year, former mayor Karachi Mustafa Kamal and former deputy convener of MQM Anis Qaimkhani returned to the country after prolonged absence from the political scene and announced to launch a new political party, Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP).